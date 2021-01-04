Mekhi Becton Makes His Thoughts On Sam Darnold Very Clear

When the New York Jets drafted Mekhi Becton No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, they were no doubt expecting him to guard Sam Darnold’s blindside for many years to come. But after a terrible season culminating in a 2-14 record and the firing of their head coach, Darnold’s future with the Jets is in question.

Darnold had nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 12 starts this year. His poor play has resulted in many fans being ready to wash their hands of him and look to the future with their No. 2 overall pick.

But Mekhi Becton isn’t one of them. Speaking to the media on Monday, Becton made his thoughts on Darnold very clear.

“That’s my quarterback,” Becton said, taking a parlance from Terrell Owens. “I would love to see him leading the offense next year.”

Becton said he sees Darnold as a leader and believes in him.

Unfortunately for Becton, the decision won’t be his to make.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas – who did not draft Darnold – will reportedly be running point on the team’s head coaching search. He may not be willing to tie the team’s future to Darnold given what he’s shown so far.

In three NFL seasons, Darnold is 13-24 as a starter with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Though he’s flashed greatness at times, those flashes have been few and far between.

But while the team has undoubtedly failed to sufficiently build around Darnold, the former No. 3 overall pick has largely failed to learn from his mistakes. He was making the same bad throws this year as he did in his rookie year.

All of that said, Darnold still has some incredible potential and an NFL team may be willing to take a flyer on him.

Has Sam Darnold played his final game for the New York Jets?