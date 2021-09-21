Look: Mekhi Becton Shares An Update On His Injury

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will miss a significant amount of time this season due to MCL and cartilage damage in his knee that he suffered against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. On Tuesday, the Louisville product provided an update on his status.

Becton posted a photo of his surgically-repaired knee on Twitter. He also had an encouraging message for any fan worried about his future.

“Surgery went great,” Becton wrote. “Road to recovery starts now.”

If all goes well, Becton could return to the field as early as November. He’d provide a huge boost to an offensive line that is currently being anchored by George Fant and Morgan Moses.

Becton is a rare talent at offensive tackle due to his unique frame and athleticism. That’s why he was the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. On the other hand, he has dealt with a handful of injuries since entering the league.

Prior to the start of training camp, Becton was dealing with plantar fasciitis. When training camp actually began, he had to enter concussion protocol due to a collision during 11-on-11 drills.

Hopefully, Becton will be able to return to full strength later this year and remain healthy for the foreseeable future.