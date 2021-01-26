Mel Kiper Has Bold Suggestion For No. 2 Overall Pick

Most of the NFL world believes the Jacksonville Jaguars will select Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. If that’s the case, the league’s focus will shift over to the New York Jets since they own the second pick.

The Jets have plenty of options this offseason when it comes to their quarterback situation. For starters, they can keep Sam Darnold and choose to build around him. Another possibility is that general manager Joe Douglas pulls off a blockbuster trade to bring Deshaun Watson to the Big Apple.

While the Jets haven’t tipped their hand just yet, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. believes the best route for the team would be to strengthen its supporting cast for Darnold.

As a result, Kiper has New York selecting Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith with the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Get Darnold some help,” Kiper said on ESPN’s Get Up. “I think DeVonta Smith will be a great start. You have Denzel Mims, who you drafted last year in the second round and now Devonta, who is as good as it gets coming out of the collegiate ranks. This guy is a tremendous worker, a tremendous talent, ready to roll in the National Football League right away. Sam Darnold didn’t have a lot of help that last year at USC. It’s a shame what’s been going on with the Jets. I think Joe Douglas’ challenge now is to build that talent base up.”

Smith is coming off one of the best seasons we’ve ever seen for a wide receiver. He finished the year with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Quarterback prospects like Justin Fields and Zach Wilson could be in the mix for the Jets as well, but they can’t really go wrong with taking Smith.

New York desperately needs a dominant wideout, and it’s pretty evident that Smith fits that description.