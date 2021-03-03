Mel Kiper Jr. Has Blockbuster Trade Suggestion For The Jets

The New York Jets remain one of the most interestingly positioned teams in the league as the offseason rolls into March. With less than two months to go before the NFL Draft, the organization desperately needs to come up with some sort of a plan for the quarterback position.

The Jets hold the No. 2 pick in April’s draft wish gives them plenty of power to go a few different directions. The team can opt to hold onto rising third-year quarterback Sam Darnold, make a competitive offer for disgruntled Texans star Deshaun Watson, or select a rookie.

Mel Kiper Jr. has analyzed New York’s fascinating position for most of the offseason, giving him a unique glimpse at the choices. At this point, the NFL draft analyst thinks that the Jets should pursue the most proven of the three options and put together a deal for Watson.

Kiper Jr. explained the decision on the most recent episode of his podcast ‘First Draft’:

“If you don’t love (Sam Darnold), and you’re questioning Darnold, trade Darnold and make the move to get Deshaun Watson in that trade,” Kiper said. “Send Darnold to Houston. Give what you have to give up to get Deshaun Watson and be done with it. Don’t have to worry about next year’s young quarterbacks or whether Zach Wilson is going to be a boom or a bust. We know all the quarterbacks went in the first round a lot of them that get disappointments or are not even with their team right now. Go get Deshaun Watson if you’re the Jets.” “You can afford to give up some of those (first-round picks) to get the 25-year-old franchise quarterback. (He’ll be) 26 on Sept. 14. He’s still 25 when the season begins. I would go get Deshaun Watson. To me, you’re getting an elite quarterback. He did it without much talent in Houston and still put up great numbers.”

"[Trey Lance is] the most fascinating player I've ever evaluated in 43 years." – @MelKiperESPN. Plus, @McShay13 on the Jets' dilemma at 2 and so much more on today's First Draft pod 🎧: https://t.co/An1AXsvUXX — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 2, 2021

At this point, the Houston Texans remain in denial about trading Watson. The organization has doubled, even tripled, down on keeping the 25-year-old quarterback, despite his pleas to leave.

With the No. 2 pick, Darnold and some additional compensation, the Jets are in one of the best spots to pry Watson away from the Texans. To do so, they might need to play the waiting game, which will only lead to more angst from an already tortured fanbase.

