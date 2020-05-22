With contract talks between the Jets and star safety Jamal Adams now stalled, a trade is becoming a possibility.

Should the Jets opt to open the phones to offers though, Michael Irvin says the Jets are going to ask for a lot. On Friday, Irvin reportedly told radio show host RJ Choppy that the Jets want a first- and third-round pick for the All-Pro safety.

“Michael Irvin just texted me on the Jamal Adams rumor,” Choppy wrote. “‘He is great in coverage. Jets want a 1st and a 3rd. He is great for that locker room that needed Michael Bennett to speak up after having just a donut here…'”

Adams, who was raised in the Dallas suburbs, is friends with Irvin and was a Cowboys fan growing up. The Cowboys were believed to be interested in Adams before the trade deadline this past year. But no deal materialized due to the Jets’ high asking price.

Adams finished his 2019 campaign with Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors. He had one of the best statistical seasons for a safety in recent memory in the process.

But Adams is only three years into his five-year rookie contract with the Jets. General manager Joe Douglas – who didn’t even draft Adams – likely feels no great rush to re-sign him since he’s under contract for two more years.

And even if Adams plays out his contract, the Jets can slap the franchise tag on him for a very affordable rate.

It truly could take a massive deal to Adams out of New York.

What kind of trade package should a team offer the Jets for Jamal Adams?