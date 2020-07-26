Michael Vick Thinks 1 NFL Coach Has ‘Lost’ His Locker Room

Former star NFL quarterback Michael Vick believes one head coach has “lost” his locker room heading into the 2020 season.

The New York Jets hired Adam Gase before the 2019 season. It’s been about a year, but much of the fan base is already anxious to move on.

Gase went 7-9 in Year 1 in New York. This offseason is highlighted by the team’s best player, Jamal Adams, demanding a trade out. The Jets caved to that request on Saturday, trading Adams to Seattle for a package that includes multiple first-round picks.

Vick is not sold on Gase’s ability to lead the franchise moving forward. He thinks the head coach might have lost his locker room already.

“When comments like this are made, you lose the locker room. I don’t know if you can bounce back from this,” he said on Colin Cowherd’s show.

Vick’s comments came after Adams blasted the team’s head coach.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams told the New York Daily News. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.”

Adams is gone now, so perhaps the comments will be easier to get by. Still, it’s not what you want to hear if you’re a Jets fan.