Mike Greenberg’s Daughter’s Tweet About Sam Darnold Is Going Viral

The best reaction to the New York Jets trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers came from Mike Greenberg’s daughter.

Earlier on Monday, the Jets and the Panthers agreed to a trade for Darnold. Carolina is reportedly trading a sixth round pick this year and a second and a fourth round pick in 2022 to New York for Darnold.

Darnold was supposed to be the savior of the Jets – at least at the quarterback position – but he never fully panned out in New York. The Jets are believed to be eyeing another quarterback at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mike Greenberg, a lifelong Jets fan, had this reaction to the trade.

“Sam Darnold was the absolute least of the Jets problems the past three years. Deserved better from the moment he got to town. He’s going to be a really good quarterback in the NFL. I’ll be rooting for him,” he tweeted.

Greenberg’s daughter, Nikki, had a better tweet.

“in my lifetime my father has decided that Chad Pennington, Mark Sanchez, and Sam Darnold have been the saviors of his team and i’m only 20,” she wrote.

Now that is a great tweet.