Mike Greenberg Thinks He Knows Where Doug Pederson Could Land

The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the most shocking moves of the early NFL offseason on Monday and fired fifth-year head coach Doug Pederson. The 52-year-old brought a Super Bowl title back to the city just fours years prior, but ultimately couldn’t overcome vast differences with team ownership. Pederson will end his time with the Eagles with an overall record of 42-37-1.

With a resume like his, it’s hard to believe that the recently fired coach will be a “free agent” for very long. So, let the speculation about Pederson’s landing spot begin.

Mike Greenberg made his thoughts known about where the former Eagles head coach could land on Monday afternoon. The long-time ESPN host claimed that Pederson to the Jets “feels like a very strong possibility.”

Greeny is a noted Jets fan, so this comes as no surprise. Bringing in Pederson to revitalize the struggling New York organization might seem like a good move at face value. The Jets quickly need to make up for two abysmal years under recently fired coach Adam Gase.

Doug Pederson to the #Jets feels like a very strong possibility. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 11, 2021

Greenberg’s tweet also might have some basis per some early Monday reports. ESPN insider Jay Glazer shared that Pederson has a “great” relationship with Jets GM Joe Douglas, which could bode well for a quick connection. Glazer said to keep an eye on the New York organization as a possible destination.

However, the Jets will need more than a shiny new head coach to turn things around. Douglas and the front office will have to make a decision on your quarterback Sam Darnold and desperately need young players at a variety of positions. Even if Pederson can return to the heights of his coaching glory, the Jets might not be able to provide the necessary talent to win games.

New York will have the No. 2 pick in the highly anticipated 2021 NFL Draft. While it’s unclear who the Jets will select, the organization could inspire its dejected fanbase almost immediately.

But, New York will have to make a decision on a head coach long before the April draft. Time will tell if the Jets deem Pederson right for the job.