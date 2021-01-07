Mike Greenberg Has A Trade Suggestion For The Jets

Earlier this week, trade rumors emerged surrounding Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Rumors already are circulating, and we’ve already heard them from multiple different people, that Watson has quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade,” Pro Football Talk reported.

Of course, those rumors immediately had fans calling for their respective teams to make a trade for the star quarterback. ESPN host Mike Greenberg joined the fray on Thursday afternoon.

“Trade the second pick in the draft, any player(s) on the roster, and the Chrysler Building if you have to,” Greenberg said about a potential trade.

Trade the second pick in the draft, any player(s) on the roster, and the Chrysler Building if you have to. #Deshaun #Jets pic.twitter.com/40WKS0dW6f — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 7, 2021

Greenberg is obviously joking, but Jets fans have become increasingly desperate over the past few years.

The Jets used the No. 3 overall pick on former USC quarterback Sam Darnold during the 2018 NFL draft. In three seasons, Darnold has shown flashes of being a franchise quarterback. However, his inconsistent play leaves plenty to be desired.

New York Jets fans are ready for a fresh start and trading for an elite quarterback like Deshaun Watson would certainly give the organization that.

The Jets have plenty of cap space to pay Watson and plenty of draft capital moving forward to make the trade interesting for Houston. Of course, the Texans would have to be willing to part with Watson in the first place.

For now, Jets fans can dream.