Mike Greenberg Has Bold Jimmy Garoppolo Take

The New York Jets are 6-4 this season despite the fact they are about to start their third different quarterback.

Joe Flacco began the year as the starter as 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson healed from a knee injury. Wilson has started the last seven games for New York, but was benched today for poor performance despite the fact the Jets have still been able to win five of his seven starts.

Mike White, who has started only three games in his career and none since Nov. 14, 2021, will start for the Jets on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. All of this unrest has ESPN's Mike Greenberg, a diehard Jets fan, pining for Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I’m not the biggest Jimmy G fan in the world but there is no doubt, if he was the #Jets quarterback this year they’d be in first place in the division," Greenberg tweeted on Wednesday.

Considering the Jets needed just one more win to be in first place, Greenberg has a point. Garoppolo is not a star by any means, but he has played the quarterback position competently at times throughout his career and is doing so this season.

That's a hell of a lot more than we can say for Zach Wilson and even Joe Flacco at this stage in his career.