Mike Greenberg Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jets

The 2021 season is still young, but ESPN personality Mike Greenberg is already out on the New York Jets.

After watching the Jets fail to score any points against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, Greenberg put his favorite team on blast during Monday’s episode of Get Up.

Greenberg believes the Jets have been so bad that no one really cares about them anymore. While ranting about New York’s 0-3 start, he had plenty of negative things to say about the team’s coaching staff and overall roster construction.

“The only reason people aren’t talking as much about the way the Jets are destroying Zach Wilson as they are in Chicago with Justin Fields, is because no one cares,” Greenberg said. “And the Jets genuinely deserve that, they literally deserve it. There were moments watching this game yesterday that I spoke aloud words that I thought were impossible in my home, and they were ‘Boy, I miss Adam Gase.’ You know what? At least under Adam Gase they look like they tried, they look like they cared.

“They could’ve played 20 quarters yesterday and the Jets wouldn’t have scored. Their offensive game plan is ridiculous, they have an offensive coordinator who looks 11 [years old], the offense is ridiculous. In my opinion, they’re taking steps backwards. The Jets have regressed. They have a rookie head coach, a rookie quarterback and no veteran backup.”

The Jets showed some potential in their season opener, but they’ve seriously regressed since that game.

It’s possible the Jets will look a tad better against the Tennessee Titans this weekend. However, the safe best right now is that Robert Saleh’s squad struggles to keep up with their opponent for the third straight week.