Mike Greenberg Isn't Taking The Zach Wilson News Well

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: TV/Radio Host Mike Greenberg attends Build to discuss his partnership with Dove Men + Care and the new film 'There To Care' at Build Studio on June 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

The New York Jets will have to wait at least a few more weeks before second-year quarterback Zach Wilson returns to the starting lineup.

On Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson won't be available for the first three games of the regular season.

The earliest Wilson can return is Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's still recovering from knee surgery.

"This week, he's going to be off to the side with the trainers," Saleh said. "And we'll slowly - part of his rehab schedule - start implementing him back into practice of the next couple of weeks."

ESPN's Mike Greenberg is clearly not happy about the latest update on Wilson.

When Greenberg found out that Wilson is out until at least Week 4, he tweeted: "You have got to be kidding me."

Greenberg has been anxiously waiting for the Jets to have a season worth celebrating. While there's still a chance this could be a big year for "Gang Green," losing Wilson for the first three games isn't ideal at all.

With Wilson out for the foreseeable future, Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback for the Jets.