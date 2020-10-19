Mike Greenberg Names The Worst NFL Team He’s Ever Seen

ESPN personality Mike Greenberg named the worst NFL team he’s ever seen earlier today. Unsurprisingly, it’s a team he’s very familiar with.

The New York Jets fell to 0-6 on the season with today’s loss to the Dolphins. New York was shut out by Miami, 24-0.

Greenberg is a longtime Jets fan. He believes this year’s team is the worst NFL team he’s ever seen play.

“I have watched a lot of bad football in my life. I’ve never seen a team as bad as the 2020 New York Jets,” the ESPN host tweeted on Sunday. “There isn’t anything they do well. They are unprepared, undisciplined, and look like they absolutely hate playing. If ownership isn’t embarrassed by this they never will be.”

I have watched a lot of bad football in my life. I’ve never seen a team as bad as the 2020 New York #Jets. There isn’t anything they do well. They are unprepared, undisciplined, and look like they absolutely hate playing. If ownership isn’t embarrassed by this they never will be. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 18, 2020

The Jets appear to be the worst team in the NFL this season – they’re the only team without a win after Week 6 – and they could be in the running for the worst team ever.

New York could legitimately finish the season at 0-16. Here are the 10 remaining games on the Jets’ schedule this year:

vs. Bills

at Chiefs

vs. Patriots

at Chargers

vs. Dolphins

vs. Raiders

at Seahawks

at Rams

vs. Browns

at Patriots

That’s a pretty brutal 10-game stretch. The Jets definitely won’t be favored in any of those games. While there are a few that could be winnable – at Chargers, home vs. Dolphins, home vs. Raiders, home vs. Browns – 10 more losses are very, very possible.