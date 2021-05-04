Mike Greenberg’s Daughter Shares How He Reacted To Jets’ Draft

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg is a diehard and passionate New York Jets fan who has rightfully built up a healthy cynicism about his favorite team.

We can’t really blame Greenberg given the Jets’ franchise history. The longtime host has been pretty public about most of his problems with the team, so when he was apparently ecstatic over Gang Green’s draft results last weekend, his daughter Nikki didn’t quite know what to do.

“My dad is so happy with what the Jets did in the draft and honestly, I’m lost,” she wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon. “I’ve never seen them make him happy before.”

Armed with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jets secured BYU’s Zach Wilson, who the team is banking on being its long-term quarterback. With their second pick of the first round, the Jets traded up nine spots to take USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, one of the higher-rated offensive line prospects this year.

New York’s selections of Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore in the second round and UNC running back Michael Carter in the fourth also drew praise from pundits. The Jets then went defense-heavy with their last few picks.

On paper. it looks like a nice haul for second-year GM Joe Douglas. We’ll have to wait a little while to see if that winds up being the case.

For Greenberg’s sake, let’s hope it is.