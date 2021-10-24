Mike Greenberg Reacts To The Jets’ Embarrassing Start

The last time the New York Jets and the New England Patriots played against one another, it didn’t go too well for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The No. 2 overall pick threw four interceptions and New York fell 25-6.

On Sunday, the two AFC East rivals met once again and the start of the game wasn’t much better for the Jets.

New York quickly fell into a 17-0 hole and continued their first quarter scoring drought. A missed field goal kept the Jets off the board, while Mac Jones and the Patriots offense marched up and down the field for two touchdowns in the first period.

The first quarter performance was once against disappointing for fans of the Jets, including Mike Greenberg. The ESPN host took note of the first half performance from his team and tweeted out his thoughts after the rough start on Sunday.

“The Jets haven’t scored a point in six first quarters and the Giants are getting booed loudly at home. What a brutal football season this is in New York,” Greenberg wrote on Twitter.

The New York Giants also stumbled out of the gates against the Panthers and failed to convert a fourth down from one yard out of the end zone. A field goal and a safety eventually got the Giants back into the game, but head coach Joe Judge had to feel like he left points on the board.

The Jets managed to score a touchdown with backup Mike White under center. However, the Patriots answered to go up 24-7 in the second quarter.

Combined, the two New York area NFL teams have two wins through the first six weeks. Based on the way things are headed to Sunday, the Jets and Giants might not be able to add to that total.