Mike Greenberg Reacts To The Jets’ Latest Embarrassment

The New York Jets apparently couldn’t wait until their Sunday game against the Seattle Seahawks to embarrass themselves. But ESPN commentator and Jets superfan Mike Greenberg is far from surprised these days.

This morning the NFL unveiled its 32 nominees for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Greenberg’s Jets selected cornerback Pierre Desir as their nominee.

There’s only one problem: The Jets cut Desir a month ago for poor play. He currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens.

“Nothing could be more #Jets than this: Their Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award Nominee is Pierre Desir whom they cut a month ago,” Greenberg wrote. He accentuated the point with a gif of former Jets head coach Rex Ryan looking shocked.

Unfortunately for Greeny, this may wind up being a less embarrassing moment than their Week 14 game. They head into Seattle as 10.5-point underdogs and will be going up against trash-talker extraordinaire Jamal Adams, who they traded to Seattle before the season.

Adams is poised to break the single-season sack record for a safety. He only needs one to get it and he’s all but guaranteed to get at least one against the Jets’ inconsistent offensive line. We wouldn’t be surprised if he does it on the Jets’ opening drive.

Meanwhile, the Jets are now betting line favorites to finish the season at 0-16.

Will the New York Jets finish the regular season 0-16? (BetOnline): Yes -165

In a decade of bad years for the Jets, 2020 is proving to be the worst. But Greeny and Jets fans everywhere might be willing to tolerate it if it means getting Trevor Lawrence at the 2021 NFL Draft.