Mike Greenberg Reacts To The Jets’ Win: “Devastating”

It was a pyrrhic victory at Sofi Stadium for New York Jets fans as their team upset the heavily favored LA Rams 23-20. While they won the game and avoided the indignity of a possible 0-16 record, their win moves the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars into pole position for the No. 1 overall pick and coveted top QB prospect Trevor Lawrence.

Jets superfan Mike Greenberg, who has been in full-on “tank mode” for months, naturally had some thoughts. Taking to Twitter, Greeny said that winning the game and losing out on Lawrence would be “devastating” for his beloved franchise.

“Oh my goodness – the #Jets are going to win,” Greeny said. “I feel good for the players. They’ve played hard. But in the big picture this is obviously devastating for the franchise.”

Devastating is almost an understatement. The difference between winning and losing that game could very well set the franchise back for years as their never-ending quest to find their first franchise QB since the 1960s trudges on.

The difference between having the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 2 pick in this draft can hardly be overstated. There is no transcendent player on the draft board after Lawrence that can change a franchise like he can.

Jets fans will be inconsolable for weeks, or even years if the franchise continues to struggle the way it has for the past few.

Mike Greenberg may be one of the biggest voices in Jets fandom, but he’ll be far from the only one sounding off on his team on New York sports media in the days to come.