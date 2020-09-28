Mike Greenberg Sums Up His Thoughts On Sam Darnold

New York Jets QB Sam Darnold is having a miserable day against the vaunted Indianapolis Colts defense today. But while many Jets fans are calling Darnold the problem, Mike Greenberg is sympathetic.

Taking to Twitter during the Jets-Colts game, Greenberg tweeted out support for his favorite team’s embattled QB. “Darnold deserves so much better,” Greenberg wrote.

The tweet comes as a response to how brutalized the Jets have been by injury. Running back Le’Veon Bell, their top five wide receivers, and both starting tackles are both out today with injuries. The cupboard is completely bare for the Jets, and head coach Adam Gase’s struggles as a coach aren’t helping.

But that tweet also came before Darnold threw his third interception and second pick-six of the day though. Maybe Greenberg will change his tune if he hasn’t turned the game off already.

Sam Darnold deserves so much better. #Jets — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 27, 2020

The New York Jets drafted Sam Darnold No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. But the general manager who drafted him and the coaching staff who oversaw his relatively impressive rookie season have all since been fired.

Unfortunately for the Jets, they are now solidly on a path towards having the worst record in the league. If that happens, and the Jets are in a position to draft Trevor Lawrence, it’d be hard for any GM to pass up the opportunity – especially if the team gets a new head coach too.

The perpetual rebuild continues.