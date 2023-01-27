Look: Mike Greenberg's Daughter's Post About Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Inductee Mike Greenberg speaks on stage during Radio Hall Of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony at Guastavino's on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame )

ESPN's Mike Greenberg made it abundantly clear that he'd like to see Aaron Rodgers on the Jets next season.

During this Friday's edition of Get Up, Greenberg said the Jets would be a Super Bowl contender with Rodgers as their starting quarterback. Of course, this take is a bit biased since he's a diehard Jets fan.

“I believe that Aaron Rodgers could make Garrett Wilson into Davante Adams. ... I actually do think with Aaron Rodgers they would have a shot at [the Super Bowl] next year," Greenberg said on Get Up.

A few hours after Greenberg unleashed this take on TV, his daughter offered her thoughts on a potential trade involving Rodgers and the Jets.

Nikki Greenberg posted a photo of Rodgers in a Jets jersey along with this message: "coming to terms with this being the best thing that would ever happen to my father."

This tweet from Greenberg's daughter already has over 2,000 likes.

If the Jets land Rodgers this offseason, Greenberg's immediate reaction to the news will be must-watch TV.