Mike White Has Honest Reaction To Being Fifth-Round Pick

The hype around New York Jets quarterback Mike White reached absurd levels within minutes of his incredible win over the Cincinnati Bengals. But it appears that even he is starting to buy into the hype – or bought in before everyone else.

White was a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft following five college seasons split between USF and Western Kentucky. But he told the media on Thursday that he believes he should have been a first overall pick.

“I couldn’t tell you (why I went in the fifth round). That’s definitely the scouting departments across the league and what their interpretation of me is,” White said, via ProFootballTalk. “I have 100-percent confidence in myself. So if you ask me, I should have been a first overall pick. But that’s neither here nor there. That’s four years ago. I try to get my mind off that and be in the here and now and execute what my job is right now.”

Talk about bold statements. A month ago White had more NFL teams than NFL snaps.

But as White said, he maintained confidence in himself even after being signed and cut nearly a dozen times over the past few years.

After his epic performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike White won nearly every weekly accolade in the NFL. He even had his jersey sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson on the mend, the team will continue to ride the Mike White wave.

This Sunday he faces a challenge that would daunt a bonafide No. 1 overall pick: The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills and their No. 1 offense.