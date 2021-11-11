Mike White Reveals How Teammates Have Been Teasing Him

New York Jets quarterback Mike White is set to get his third start as this week as rookie Zach Wilson continues to recover. But White’s teammates have apparently been doing some light-hearted teasing over the past few weeks.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, White revealed that his Jets teammates are chanting his name in the locker room. He joked that the chanting “has to stop at some point.”

During his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, Jets fans at MetLife Stadium were heard chanting his name after he scored a game-winning touchdown. That touchdown and the ensuing two-point conversion – which he caught – made him an instant sensation in Jets lore.

White set records in that 34-31 win over the Bengals. His jersey and the game-winning ball were sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he became the first quarterback in NFL history with 400+ passing yards and three touchdowns in his first career start.

Mike White says teammates “won’t stop” chanting his name in the locker room. With a smile, he says, “It has to stop at some point.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/mPUk2bM6Vt — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 11, 2021

Unfortunately, Mike White saw his follow-up performance end on a sour note. He started against the Indianapolis Colts last week but suffered an injury after throwing a touchdown pass.

White recovered from the injury though, and was promptly given the starting job back as Wilson recovers. But White also got a little bit more job security as Jets head coach Robert Saleh has declined to say whether Wilson will get his job back after he mends.

Mike White gets his third NFL start this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets are double-digit underdogs in that game.

But if he can lead the Jets to an upset over their division rivals, the name-chanting won’t stop anytime soon.