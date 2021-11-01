Mike White Reveals Zach Wilson’s Reaction To Sunday’s Win

Few New York Jets players were able to savor their upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday as much as quarterback Mike White, who got his first NFL start over an injured Zach Wilson. But how did Wilson himself react to the Jets’ big win without him?

Speaking to the media on Monday, White revealed that Wilson was the first person that congratulated him on his performance. White joked that Wilson appeared happier for him than even he was.

“Zach was awesome. He was the first person in the hall (at MetLife Stadium) when I got off the field…” White said. “He honestly might’ve been more juiced up than me.”

Wilson was unable to play due to a knee injury he suffered against the New England Patriots last weekend. He’s already been ruled out of this Thursday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

But on Sunday, White showed that the Jets can still win without their rookie quarterback.

Zach Wilson was the first person to congratulate Mike White after yesterday's game: "He honestly might've been more juiced up than me" pic.twitter.com/fiRH2wsU9L — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 1, 2021

In his first NFL start, Mike White put on a performance for the ages. He threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns – the first player since 1950 to put up those numbers in his first NFL start. It was the highest passing yards for a Jets quarterback in over 20 years to boot.

White may have started a small QB controversy as well. After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said “anything is possible” in regards to whether White could take the starting job from a healthy Zach Wilson.

Zach Wilson may have been excited for his backup QB after the game. But if White balls out against the Colts on Thursday, he might start feeling nervous about his job security.

Who should the Jets start when Mike White and Zach Wilson are both healthy?