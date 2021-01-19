Former Cowboys WR Miles Austin Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin has reportedly landed a new coaching job in the NFL.

Austin, 36, played in the NFL for 10 seasons, most notably with the Cowboys. The wide receiver was a two-time Pro Bowl player in Dallas. Austin played for the Cowboys from 2006-13, leading the NFC in receiving yards in 2009.

The New Jersey native also played for the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles, retiring after the 2015 season.

Austin has since gotten into coaching. He was a pro scouting intern with the Cowboys for two seasons and now he’s heading to the AFC East.

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network is reporting that Austin is being hired as the wide receivers coach for the New York Jets. The AFC East franchise hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as the team’s next head coach. Saleh is starting to put his assistant coaching staff together.

Robert Saleh assembling some young promising assistants for his offensive staff. —Taylor Embree, 32-year-old former coach with Univ of Colorado and the 49ers, will be RBs coach, per sources. —As reported, former NFL WR and NJ native Miles Austin will be WRs coach. @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 19, 2021

Austin is a New Jersey native, having attended Monmouth University in Long Branch. He went undrafted coming out of college and was signed as a free agent by the Cowboys.

Now, Austin will get to be a position coach for his hometown team.