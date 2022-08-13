MRI Results Released For Jets QB Zach Wilson

New York Jets' Zach Wilson quarterback makes a pass during the match which is part of the NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

Following their preseason opener, the New York Jets expressed optimism that Zach Wilson dodged a major injury to his right knee. Well, the latest update on the former BYU star is quite encouraging.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Wilson suffered a bone bruise during Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His ligaments, however, are reportedly in good shape.

Howe added that Wilson will undergo additional tests to determine a timeline for his injury.

This should be considered good news for the Jets. At first, some people were concerned that he suffered a torn ACL. It was then reported that he may have reinjured his PCL.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick from last year's draft, suffered this injury while scrambling out of the pocket. It seemed like his knee buckled before he gave himself up.

Even though Wilson's knee injury looked rough, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said his young quarterback is in "good spirits."

If Wilson has to miss the Jets' season opener, Joe Flacco would get the start.

"You guys know how I feel about Joe," Saleh told reporters. "Everyone does, the whole world knows. Joe is a phenomenal football player. He's having a great camp and he has a lot of juice left in the tank."

The Jets should have a better understanding of when Wilson can return to the starting lineup once all of his test results are in.

For now though, it sounds like Wilson avoided a season-ending injury.