New Details Emerge From Miles Austin's Punishment

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Wide receivers coach Miles Austin of the New York Jets talks with Garrett Wilson #17 during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

ESPN inside Adam Schefter broke the news Friday that Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin is being suspended for violating the NFL's Gambling Policy.

There's no indication that Austin bet on NFL games as a coach. Nonetheless, gambling on other sports violates the league's rules for personnel.

Per the report from Schefter, the NFL is suspending Austin for a minimum of one year.

Austin will appeal the league's suspension. The NFL will have no further comment on this situation until the appeal process is resolved.

Austin's attorney, Bill Deni, has released a statement on this suspension.

"Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel," Deni wrote. "He has been fully cooperative with the NFL's investigation. He is appealing his suspension."

Austin was not on the sideline for Thursday night's game between the Jaguars and Jets.

The Jets hired Austin as their wide receivers coach in 2021. Before landing that gig, he worked for the 49ers as an offensive quality control coach.