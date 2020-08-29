Jets HC Adam Gase Addresses Controversy Over Le’Veon Bell Hamstring Issue

Earlier this week, a report emerged that New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell was sidelined with hamstring tightness. That day, Bell took to Twitter to refute the report, saying that his hamstrings are fine.

“Ain’t nothing wrong with my hamstrings,” Bell tweeted, before launching into some criticism of the decision to hold him out during part of practice. “Its tough to stay loose when you do a bunch of standing around……& I’m used to GOINGGG,” he added.

Last year was Bell’s first with the Jets, after forcing his way off of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The typically prolific back struggled to find his footing with the new team, running for just 789 yards with four total touchdowns. In order for the Jets to take a big step forward this year, Sam Darnold needs to show some real progress, and Bell needs to be the All-Pro back that he has been through most of his career.

He also needs to get on the same page as head coach Adam Gase. Gase says that he recently met with Le’Veon Bell after the hamstring situation, which reportedly caught him “off guard.” He’s hoping that the running back will come to him personally before heading to social media in the future.

“We talked about a lot of stuff,” Gase said, per ESPN. “We talked about some things that maybe we can do a little different. He understood how I was going to do some things in practice. He’s a veteran player that’s been around for a while.

“When I explained some things to him, he understood what I’ve been trying to do in practice. He knows we’ve been trying to thread the needle on quite a few things with reps, making sure we’re doing a good job of getting guys in the right shape heading into Week 1.”

The New York Jets are on the road to start the season, with a Sept. 13 road game at the Buffalo Bills.