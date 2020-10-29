Adam Gase Addresses Playing Against Le’Veon Bell On Sunday

The New York Jets released star running back Le’Veon Bell just a few weeks ago. This weekend, Adam Gase’s team will have to face him with his new, extremely explosive club, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bell’s 749-rushing yard season in 2019 was one of the worst outputs of his career, after being arguably the best running back in football for much of his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was injured for a good chunk of this season, but only managed 74 yards on the ground in two games with the Jets. After that final game, a 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, he made it pretty clear that he wasn’t happy with his lack of volume in the passing game.

After getting his wish and being released into free agency, Bell signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team used a first-round pick to take LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has looked dynamic as a rookie. Now, they have a pretty incredible one-two punch out of the backfield to go with the onslaught of a passing game led by Patrick Mahomes.

The two sides face off this weekend, in what is expected to be about as lopsided a game as it gets. Adam Gase didn’t really want to entertain the “Le’Veon Bell revenge” storyline at all.

“He’s going to be looking to embarrass Adam Gase and the Jets” #Jets https://t.co/6dbcrJ3NG4 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 29, 2020

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure that he’s going to be worried about just winning a game, period,” Gase said of Le’Veon Bell, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “That’s what most players are worried about. They’re worried about, ‘Hey, what do I have to do this week to help my team win?’ So, I’m sure that’s what he’s going to be worried about doing. We’ve got a lot of guys to worry about on that side of the ball against them.”

Not everyone buys that. ESPN analyst Damien Woody, a former Jet, thinks that Bell will try to “embarrass” his now-former coach.

“Now you have the Jets coming into Arrowhead? Oh, man, he’s going to be looking to embarrass — embarrass — Adam Gase and the Jets. I’m sure Le’Veon has friends on the team, but it’s not about the players. It’s about embarrassing Adam Gase. So, yeah, I think he’s going to be highly motivated.”

The Kansas City Chiefs eased Bell into the offense in his first game last week, a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos. He ran the ball six times for 39 yards.

The New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs kick off at Arrowhead Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

[ESPN]