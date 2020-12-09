Adam Gase Reveals His Mindset Days After The Raiders Loss

While New York Jets fans may not have been overly upset, with NFL Draft considerations in mind, Adam Gase admits that he’s had a hard time getting over the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets were one horrendously aggressive blitz call from getting their first win over the year on Sunday.

Up 28-24 with just 13 seconds left, the Raiders had a third-and-long play at the Jets’ 46-yard line. Rather than play to prevent a big play, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams sent a heavy blitz after Derek Carr, allowing rookie Henry Ruggs to blow past undrafted rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson, who had no safety help, and haul in an easy game-winning touchdown catch. Williams was fired after making what was basically an unprecedented play call in that situation. Days later, and Gase says he’s still struggling to put the game behind him.

“At the start of my career, I heard that for seven years: You have 24 hours to get over it,” Gase told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I think the only time I’ve ever been involved in a loss like this was to end a playoff game, so I could be pissed as long as I wanted to because nobody cares.

“It’s tough. It’s tough. Our players will do a good job and they will respond the right way. They have through this whole thing. As coaches, we have to do the same thing.”

DEREK CARR TO HENRY RUGGS FOR THE LEAD 😱 (via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/x76T8mzZHX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2020

The play call was so bad, that Jets safety Marcus Maye called out the decision after the game, saying that he “thinks we could have seen a better call.” Frank Bush takes over as the team’s interim defensive coordinator with Williams out.

Ultimately, this may be the best thing for the New York Jets franchise. A win may hurt the team’s chances of landing the No. 1 pick, which is expected to be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

It is hard to tell that to players out there trying to prove themselves at this level, or Gase who is clearly coaching for his job, if that can even be saved at this point.

