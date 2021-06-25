New York Jets Add Veteran Offensive Lineman Before 2021 Season

After weeks of speculation, the New York Jets have finally agreed to terms on a contract with veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

Last week, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said the Jets were making progress in their negotiations with Moses. Judging by today’s news, it’s fair to say the two sides found a middle ground.

Sam Fortier of The Washington Post was first to report that Moses is heading to New York. The terms of his contract aren’t available yet.

Moses joins an offensive line that features a nice mix of experience and youth. The Jets have two promising offensive linemen in Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker, as well as veterans in George Fant and Conner McGovern.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has to be fired up about this acquisition. Earlier this month, he called Moses a “fantastic player.”

“Morgan is a fantastic player. He’s played at a very high level,” Saleh said. “We’re not going to shy away from adding good football players.”

It’s way too soon to determine whether Moses will start at right tackle or come off the bench for the Jets. He should be available every Sunday though considering he hasn’t missed a game since the 2015 season.

Additionally, Moses should be a leader in the locker room for the Jets. Overall, this is a really smart signing with training camp just around the corner.