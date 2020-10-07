New York Jets Announce Starting QB For Cardinals Game

During the first half of the Jets’ previous game, Sam Darnold suffered an AC joint sprain. Although he returned to action and nearly led his team to their first win of the season, the USC product won’t be starting this weekend.

Adam Gase told reporters that Joe Flacco will be starting this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. He added that Darnold is considered week-to-week going forward and the team wanted to the “right thing” for him long-term.

In limited action last week, Flacco completed two pass attempts for 16 yards. The former Super Bowl MVP hasn’t started at quarterback since last October.

Flacco threw for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in eight starts for the Broncos last season. Perhaps he’ll find a way to turn back the clock for this weekend’s showdown with the Cardinals.

New York will most likely have its hands full on defense with Kyler Murray. The second-year quarterback has been on an absolute tear through four games.

It’ll be up to Flacco to keep the Jets’ offense within striking distance this Sunday. Considering that unit has struggled with Darnold under center, it’s very possible that it’ll only get worse with the veteran quarterback calling the shots.

Hopefully for New York, Darnold can return for its Week 6 matchup with Los Angeles.

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Jets game is at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.