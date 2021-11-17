It was fun while it lasted but the Mike White era in New York Jets history is now over. The Jets will have a different starting QB when they take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, the Jets plan to start backup Joe Flacco against the Dolphins. Flacco went 3-of-3 for 47 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter of their 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills this past week.

Cimini noted that the Jets may be leaning on Flacco’s experience heading into the Dolphins game. The Dolphins blitz a lot, which is something that White visibly struggled with against the Bills.

Per the report, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is still not 100-percent healed from the PCL injury he suffered in October. When healthy, he is expected to regain the starting job – but not before.

After Zach Wilson got injured against the New England Patriots, the Jets traded a late-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to bring Flacco into the fold. Flacco went 0-4 as the Jets’ backup in 2020.

But the Jets decided to roll with inexperienced backup Mike White against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago. White rewarded the Jets with one of their best wins in recent memory, becoming the first QB in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start.

Unfortunately, the magic didn’t last. White was injured several days later against the Indianapolis Colts and fell apart against the Bills, throwing four interceptions in a blowout loss.

The Jets will now start their third different quarterback in the last 28 days.

Can Joe Flacco lead the Jets to a win over the Dolphins?