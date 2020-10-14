New York Jets Announce They’ve Released RB Le’Veon Bell

It was announced this morning the New York Jets were attempting to trade former star running back Le’Veon Bell. Trade talks clearly resulted in a dud. The Jets announced Tuesday evening they’ve released Bell.

Jets’ general manager Joe Douglas released a statement announcing the news of Bell’s release. He believes releasing Bell is the best option for both parties involved.

“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” Douglas wrote in a statement. “. . . We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.”

Take a look at Douglas’ full statement regarding the Jets’ release of Bell in the tweet below.

Statement from GM Joe Douglas pic.twitter.com/By9XevVXVv — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2020

One thing’s for sure: Le’Veon Bell couldn’t be happier. The former star back sent a cryptic tweet right before the Jets’ Tuesday night announcement. Check it out below.

It’s safe to say the Le’Veon Bell experiment imploded. Bell never really made an impact for the Jets. And the Jets never found a way to utilize Bell appropriately on offense. Both sides have to be pleased with moving on from each other.

The Jets aren’t out of the woods just yet, though. New York will have to continue paying Bell for the rest of the 2020 season. He’s currently owed $6 million, per NFL insider Albert Breer.

The Jets owe Le'Veon Bell $6 million for the rest of 2020. So given the offsets, some team can come scoop him up for the minimum now, since NY will be paying the balance. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 14, 2020

We likely haven’t seen the last of Bell this season. He’s bound to be claimed by another team, all while the New York Jets are paying the bill.