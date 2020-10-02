On Thursday night, the New York Jets hosted the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 0-3 teams searching for their first win.

Jets rookie offensive lineman Mekhi Becton started the game on the sideline. He entered Thursday night with a shoulder injury that kept him out of the starting lineup.

In his place, Chuma Edoga got the start at left tackle for the Jets. Unfortunately, just a few plays into the game on Thursday night, Edoga left the game with an injury.

That forced the Jets to make a tough decision with their rookie left tackle. New York put Becton into the game, which caused quite a stir on social media.

“What the Jets did with Mekhi Becton tonight was irresponsible and stupid,” former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz said. “They knew he’d tell them he could play. He’s a rookie. The team is supposed to look out for the future of their core players.”

What the Jets did with Mekhi Becton tonight was irresponsible and stupid. They knew he’d tell them he could play. He’s a rookie. The team is supposed to look out for the future of their core players. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 2, 2020

Fans all came to the same conclusion: if Becton wasn’t healthy enough to start, why would he be healthy enough to play later in the game?

It’s a valid question, especially considering Becton was forced to leave the game with that shoulder injury. The star left tackle has been stellar in his few starts, but the Jets need to be smart about his longterm health.

New York and Denver are tied at 10 in the second quarter.