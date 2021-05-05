New York Jets Have Claimed Young Wide Receiver

NFL teams making waiver claims at this point in the offseason often look to find young players with potential to add to the mix.

The New York Jets are hoping they did just that with the addition of wide receiver Matt Cole, who was claimed off waivers on Wednesday. An undrafted free agent out of McKendry University, the 24-year-old Cole spent last season with the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

Cole made his NFL debut in Week 17 for San Francisco, appearing on special teams and recording a pair of tackles.

He was waived by the Niners on Tuesday.

Special teams are likely where Cole could find a niche on the Jets’ roster. During his college days he was a dangerous return man and a coverage standout.

As a senior, the 5-foot-10, 197-pound wideout was named Great Lakes Valley Special Teams Player of the Year and first-team all-conference.