Another NFL Team Has A Positive COVID-19 Test This Morning

Yet another team has had a player test positive for COVID-19, just days ahead of their scheduled game: the New York Jets. The team has reportedly cleared its facility after the news.

According to the initial report by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the test is being treated as a “presumptive positive.” The player has been re-tested, and results should be out later today, according to Jets beat writer Rich Cimini.

The news puts a halt to the Arizona Cardinals, who are on the road against the Jets this week. The team was planning to fly to the New York area today. Now, the team’s itinerary may be put on hold pending the test, and whether this is a sign of a larger outbreak.

Hopefully the re-test will come back negative, and this will have all been precautionary. The NFL can’t really afford much more schedule upheaval from COVID-19, though you can argue that the issues that have already thrown a wrench into things are a pretty direct result of the league’s refusal to take a more aggressive approach against the virus, compared to what the NBA and NHL did to finish their seasons.

Cardinals are scheduled to leave for New York today, so now there are questions whether they can leave to fly East for Sunday’s game against the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

The New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from MetLife Stadium.

The league has already moved the New England Patriots-Denver Broncos game to early Monday evening, and the Tennessee Titans, who have had the league’s most substantial outbreak, are supposed to play on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Bills now. The Titans’ Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers have to be moved back to Week 7, and the scheduled Steelers-Baltimore Ravens game to Week 8 as a result. The Bills game against the Kansas City Chiefs, scheduled Thursday, will reportedly be moved back to Sunday assuming Tuesday’s game can be played, which remains a big “if,” even after the Titans’ positive test-less day today.

We’ll have more on the Jets situation once the new test results are released. Fingers crossed, everyone.