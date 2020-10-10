The New York Jets vs. Arizona Cardinals game will happen this weekend after all.

This morning, it was reported that the New York Jets had a “presumptive positive” COVID-19 test. The team facility was cleared out for the day, and the news appeared to put Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium in question.

It was announced that the player would be retested, and that the results would be available later today. Now, after that re-test, the team reports that the initial test was in fact a false positive. That permits the team to return to its facility tomorrow, and resume in-person preparations for their Week 5 game. That’s also great news for the NFL, which has already had to push a number of games and shuffle the schedule over the last two weeks.

“This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel,” the Jets announced in a statement. “We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.”

Jets presumptive positive test turned out to be a false positive. pic.twitter.com/IMRxXUQJGG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

This is also a relief for the Jets, who are having a tough week apart from COVID-19 concerns. Sam Darnold was injured in last Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. He returned to that game and played through a shoulder injury, but now veteran Joe Flacco is set to start this weekend.

The Cardinals reportedly made their trip to the New York area as scheduled this evening, so everything remains on schedule on their end as well.

The 0-4 New York Jets will host the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET.

[New York Jets]