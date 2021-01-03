Report: 3 College Coaches Could Be In The Mix For New York Jets Job

Adam Gase will coach his final game for the New York Jets on Sunday. That much is not too surprising, given the season that the team has had, and NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported as much this evening.

The team will wrap up its season on Sunday, against the division rival New England Patriots. Amazingly, the Jets found a way to disappoint their fans both in winning and losing games this season.

New York opened the season 0-13, which doomed Gase professionally, but had the team in line to land the No. 1 pick and with it, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In the last two weeks, the Jets have knocked off playoff contenders in the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns. As a result, they’ve ceded that top pick to the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars.

Per Rapoport and Pelissero, the Jets are expected to have a “lengthy and thorough search” for Gase’s replacement. Hot NFL assistants like Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale are expected to be considered, as well as a trio of interesting names from the college ranks: Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, and Florida’s Dan Mullen.

The #Jets are expected to part ways with coach Adam Gase following the game on Sunday, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Expect a thorough and lengthy search. Our story: https://t.co/HnEgz440BV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2021

Harbaugh and Campbell have both been in the mix to some degree with the New York Jets previously. Campbell’s stock may be the highest it’s ever been, after Iowa State’s Fiesta Bowl win tonight. He seems destined for either a top tier college or NFL job whenever he wants it. Harbaugh’s, meanwhile, may be near the bottom given Michigan’s struggles, though it sounds like his alma mater plans to extend him, amid numerous hot seat rumors.

Mullen may be the most interesting name. He’s had plenty of success at both Florida and Mississippi State, and is a great offensive coach. He has no NFL experience, however, and it is unclear how he’d work at that level.

From the report:

Jets owner Woody Johnson — still United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom and not with the team — has long been intrigued by Harbaugh, 57, who has been exploring through intermediaries a potential return to the NFL. However, Harbaugh’s name is not considered to be on the front burner at this time, per sources. Before hiring Gase two years ago, the Jets put in a request to interview Campbell, 41, who declined. He remains a possible target for NFL teams, though it’s unclear how willing he is to entertain such a move. Mullen, 48, has a strong track record developing quarterbacks, including Alex Smith at Utah, Dak Prescott at Mississippi State and Kyle Trask at Florida.

The Jets and Patriots kick off at 1 p.m. ET tomorrow.

[NFL.com]