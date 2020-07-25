New York Jets Have Reportedly Traded Jamal Adams

Following a year of trade rumors, the New York Jets have reportedly traded star safety Jamal Adams.

According to a report from Jets insider Brian Costello, the Jets shipped Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. Immediate details of the trade were not available, though the Jets were reportedly hoping for a first-round pick in exchange.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport appeared to confirm the news, with a few extra details. According to Rapoport, the Jets are sending Adams and a fourth round pick to Seattle.

In exchange, the Jets will receive safety Bradley McDougald, a first-round pick and third-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022.

The deal is pending physicals for all players, according to Rapoport.

Trade/ Jamal Adams and the Jets 4th round pick in 2022 To Seattle, in exchange for Bradley McDougald (safety), 1st round pick in 2021, 3rd round pick in 2021, and 1st round pick in 2022 Deal is pending physicals — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2020

Trade rumors surrounded the former LSU star for the better part of a year. The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly on the hunt for Adams twice over the year year – during the 2019 season and again at the 2020 NFL draft.

New York decided to keep Adams, but after he called out head coach Adam Gase that was all she wrote for Adams in the Big Apple.

The former first-round pick said Adam Gase is not the right leader for the Jets. Well, in the end, New York decided he wasn’t the right fit for its roster.

General manager Joe Douglass – in his first season – landed a massive haul in exchange for the Pro Bowl safety.