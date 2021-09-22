Just over a week ago, the New York Jets announced the team was bringing in a veteran linebacker to help out on defense.

The Jets inked a new deal with veteran linebacker B.J. Goodson that would pay him $2.1 million over the course of the season. As the Jets were dealing with several injuries on defense, the team was going to rely on Goodson’s veteran presence.

He immediately played a role for the Jets, seeing seven snaps on special teams against the New England Patriots. However, just a few days later, Goodson decided he’s done.

Not just with the Jets, but with football in general. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the veteran linebacker is retiring from the league.

After signing with the Jets Sept. 14 and taking seven snaps on special teams against the Patriots, LB B.J. Goodson has retired. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2021

It’s unclear what prompted thee immediate move from the veteran linebacker.

The New York Giants drafted Goodson in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft following a solid career at Clemson. After three years with the Giants, he spent the 2019 campaign with the Green Bay Packers.

He last just one year in Green Bay before signing with the Cleveland Browns. Last year in Cleveland, the veteran linebacker had 91 total tackles, two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks in 14 games.

After just one game with the Jets, Goodson is calling is a career.