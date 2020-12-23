New York Jets Make Decision On Star DL Quinnen Williams

There haven’t been many bright spots this season for the New York Jets, but Quinnen Williams’ rise to stardom has been fun to watch. That being said, the team had unfortunate news to announce this Wednesday regarding its second-year defensive lineman.

Jets head coach Adam Gase announced that Williams has been placed on injured reserve with a neck injury. He’ll miss the final two games of the regular season due to this decision.

Williams was evaluated for a concussion during the Jets-Rams game this past weekend. Clearly that injury was serious enough to keep him out of action for the rest of 2020.

Now that his second NFL season is officially over, it’s safe to say that Williams is nearing close to his superstar potential. The Alabama product registered 55 tackles, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles this year.

Obviously not having Williams for the final two games of the season will be a major blow to New York’s defense. On the other hand, the franchise isn’t exactly eager to finish the year on a three-game winning streak anyway.

New York currently owns the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but it could move up to the top spot if it loses its final two games and Jacksonville wins one of its remaining games.

Regardless of what happens with the Jets’ draft position, the front office has to be glad it has at least one building block in Williams.

Hopefully we’ll see Williams pick up right where he left off when the 2021 season begins.