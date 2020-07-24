Mike Greenberg Goes Off On Jets Owner Woody Johnson In Facebook Rant

Mike Greenberg is ESPN’s preeminent New York Jets fan and has seemingly done everything in his power to get as many ex-Jets onto his Get Up morning show as possible. But in the wake of a brutal week for the Jets that include allegations of racism against owner Woody Johnson, and Jamal Adams’ escalating efforts to get traded, Greenberg has been incredibly frustrated. In a new Facebook Live recording, Greenberg went off on his beloved Jets.

Greenberg called the team “an embarrassment” for how they’ve been run during these past few offseasons. He expressed his frustrations in how the team will “ruin” QB Sam Darnold, be forced to trade Jamal Adams for less than he’s worth, and ultimately stick with the struggling front office of Joe Douglas and Adam Gase.

But Greenberg laid some of his harshest criticism at the feet of Jets owner Woody Johnson. He called on Johnson to respond if he feels he’s being misrepresented, but otherwise feels that criticisms he isn’t showing any leadership right now.

“It sucks rooting for this team,” Greenberg said. “…The owner, Woody Johnson… has decided that with significant accusations being sent in his direction, his response will be to send a cold, bloodless, emotionless response that doesn’t in any meaningful way address the significance of the circumstance, or in any way suggest that he understands the moment in which the rest of the world is living.”

Greenberg suggested that if Johnson doesn’t address the allegations against him better that the players will resent him. He expects that the Jets will have a hard time attracting free agents with him as the owner.

“This is a franchise that, I’m telling you right now, as long as Woody Johnson is the owner, they’re going to have a very tough time getting free agents – based upon these circumstances.”

Since January 2019, the team has made one controversial move after another. They hired Adam Gase as their coach, but retained GM Mike Maccagnan to run their free agency and NFL Draft.

Then after the draft was over, the Jets fired Maccagnan. His replacement Joe Douglas worked with a team that he had almost no part in assembling in his first year.

The Jets started the season 1-7 before turning it around thanks to an easier second-half schedule, finishing 7-9. But the aforementioned Jamal Adams controversy began to dog them in the offseason.

Greenberg and New York Jets fans everywhere have every right to be frustrated.

But we can all agree that it sucks to be completely powerless when a team is so woefully mismanaged.

