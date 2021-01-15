New York Jets Officially Announce New Head Coach

Earlier this week, the New York Jets got the jump on every other team looking for a new head coach when they started interviewing candidates for the second time.

New York sped through the process, interviewing top coordinators like Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The man who they brought in for a second interview before most other teams finished their first interviews – San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh – emerged as the favorite for the job. He met with the Jets for two days before flying to Florida to interview for the Philadelphia Eagles job.

He was one of the hottest head coaching candidates in the NFL, interviewing for every possible job. It seemed like Saleh would have his pick of the litter and he appears to have made a decision.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Jets are hiring Robert Saleh as the team’s head coach.

A source who was a candidate for the job told me the #Jets informed them they are hiring Robert Saleh. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 15, 2021

Not long after, the Jets confirmed the news.

We've reached an agreement in principle with Robert Saleh to become our head coach. 📰 https://t.co/CiIczkN97j pic.twitter.com/NC3nW27uNa — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 15, 2021

Saleh takes over for Adam Gase, who led the team to a 9-23 record as the team’s head coach – including a 2-14 record this past season.

New York owns the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft after winning just two games last season.

Saleh will have a major decision to make this offseason. Will he keep quarterback Sam Darnold or trade Darnold and find a new quarterback of the future through the draft.

We’ll find out in the next few months.