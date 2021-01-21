Since 2015, the New York Jets have operated where both the head coach and general manager report directly to the team owner, rather than have the head coach under the GM. Many Jets fans have pointed to this as a major factor in the franchise’s struggles in recent years.

“The Jets changed from that traditional setup to their current version after the 2014 season when (former GM) John Idzik and (former head coach) Rex Ryan were at each other’s throats but Ryan did not feel comfortable going over his boss’ head directly to (team owner)Woody Johnson to voice his concerns about Idzik,” Brian Costello wrote in the New York Post back in November. “Johnson responded by making the coach and GM equals on the organizational flow chart and it has been that way from the Todd Bowles-Mike Maccagnan marriage through the current Adam Gase-Joe Douglas partnership.”

In an article about fans’ frustrations with the structure, Costello revealed that it isn’t really a rare one in the NFL at all. At the time, 16 of the 32 teams had the same structure as the Jets, with 11 employing the more “traditional” Owner -> GM -> Head Coach model. Five teams were without a GM at the time that the article was written.

It is unclear whether this is actually a less functional structure, or if it was in the heads of Jets fans, but in any case, the team is changing it. Team CEO Christopher Johnson has reportedly announced that new head coach Robert Saleh will be reporting to general manager Joe Douglas.

#Jets CEO Christopher Johnson says the organizational structure has changed. Joe Douglas will report to Johnson. Robert Saleh will report to Douglas. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 21, 2021

Saleh replaces the deeply-unpopular Adam Gase, who was fired a few weeks ago, with the Jets going just 2-14 in 2020. He comes to New York after four seasons leading the San Francisco 49ers defense, including a Super Bowl trip last season.

Saleh was one of the most popular coaching candidates out there this year, interviewing with every team that had an opening except for the Houston Texans. New York Jets fans have embraced the hire in a pretty big way since it was announced.

We’ll see if he’s the guy to turn things around for the New York franchise. The team hasn’t finished above .500 since 2015, and hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2010.