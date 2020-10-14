Jets Makes Decision On Starting QB For Sunday’s Dolphins Game

New York Jets starting quarterback Sam Darnold is out for at least one more week, after he suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s game against the Denver Broncos earlier this season. The team has reportedly decided that veteran Joe Flacco will start his second straight game.

The Jets travel to face a plucky Miami Dolphins team on Sunday. Per the Action Network, the team is an eight-point road underdog in the game. At 0-5 with an NFL-worst -86 point differential, New York has made a pretty strong case as the worst team in football this year.

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP for the Baltimore Ravens, wasn’t terrible in the team’s most recent 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He didn’t do a ton to elevate the offense though. He finished the game 18-for-33 for 195 yards and a touchdown pass, and ran for 20 yards.

He’ll have even less to work with on offense this week, though. The team released running back Le’Veon Bell, arguably its most talented, if underwhelming, offensive weapon. Bell played in just two games for the team this year, including last weekend’s loss to Arizona, after which he liked a few tweets about his lack of workload in the passing game.

Jets QB Sam Darnold is OUT again this week. Joe Flacco will start. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 14, 2020

Flacco will face another veteran quarterback, one without a Super Bowl under his belt, but who has impressed in the role that he’s taken: Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. As the team develops former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, Fitzpatrick has been a pleasant surprise for much of the last two weeks.

This season, he’s completing 70.6-percent of his throws, and has 1,344 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions on the year. He just lit up the San Francisco 49ers for 350 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-17 win for Miami.

Even with what is a perceived mismatch, based on the odds and how the two teams have looked thus far, this may be one of the New York Jets’ best chances to win a game this year. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.