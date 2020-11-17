New York Jets Release Veteran NFL Cornerback

The New York Jets are still searching for their first win in the midst of one of the worst seasons in NFL history.

New York’s offense is the worst in the league by a wide margin. However, the defensive side of the football hasn’t been much better through the first half of the year.

The defense was the lone bright spot of a bad team in 2019, but has regressed so far this season. One reason for that drop off is the team’s poor defensive back play after trading star safety Jamal Adams.

The Jets brought in veteran corner Pierre Desir in free agency to be the team’s No. 1 corner. Unfortunately, that move did not pay off for general manager Joe Douglas who admitted his mistake on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jets released the veteran corner, according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

#Jets are releasing CB Pierre Desir, source says. He goes on waivers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 17, 2020

Desir started his NFL career as a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 draft. He went on to play for the Chargers, Seahawks and Colts before landing with the Jets.

He signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Jets ahead of the 2020 season. After just nine games with the team, he finds himself back on the open market.

The move should give rookie corner Bryce Hall – who was activated to the open roster last week – more playing time as the season winds down.