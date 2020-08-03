New York Jets Release Veteran NFL Wide Receiver

The New York Jets made a bevy of roster moves today, including releasing veteran wide receiver Quincy Enunwa.

A sixth-round pick out of Nebraska in 2014, Enunwa looked like a find when he caught 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns in 2016. However, beginning in 2017, the sure-handed wideout began dealing with injuries.

Neck surgery cost Enunwa the entire 2017 season, though he did return to catch 38 passes for 449 yards and a touchdown in 11 games in 2018. At the tail end of the year, the Jets inked Enunwa to a four-year, $36 million contract extension.

Unfortunately, Enunwa suffered a neck injury in the 2019 season opener against Buffalo. He missed the rest of the campaign, and in November, embarked on a lengthy Twitter rant against the franchise and how it had been treating him.

Back in May, the Jets announced that Enunwa would be unable to play this upcoming season.

We have released WR Quincy Enunwa and placed LB CJ Mosley on the Reserve/Opt Out list. Additionally, we have waived OL Ben Braden, RB Trenton Cannon and OLB Wyatt Ray. 📰 https://t.co/mdeXg58HcT — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 3, 2020

Despite his neck issues, Enunwa has said he wants to continue playing. He may be able to do that, but it won’t be with the New York Jets.

The Jets are scheduled to open up the 2020 season on the road in Buffalo on September 13. The team’s home opener is set for the following Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.