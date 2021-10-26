New York Jets Reportedly Cut Veteran Player

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Jets released a veteran defensive back.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Jets have released veteran safety Adrian Colbert.

The Jets signed Colbert to their practice squad back in early Sept. before elevating him to the active roster later that month. He played in four games for the Jets this season, making three starts and totaling 16 tackles.

Colbert will now become a free agent and be available for the taking. The Jets, meanwhile, are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

Here’s what the New York Jets had to say about the Adrian Colbert signing back in late September:

“The Jets have signed S Adrian Colbert to the active roster and released OL Isaiah Williams,” the team announced via NewYorkJets.com.

“Colbert (6-2, 205) was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for each of the Jets’ first two games. He started against the Patriots and had 5 tackles on 56 snaps (97%). He took 34 snaps on defense at Carolina (53%) and 20 on special teams (71%). Colbert was signed to the Green & White’s practice squad Sept. 6 after a stint with the Patriots. A 49ers seventh-round pick out of Miami in 2017, Colbert played in San Francisco for three seasons where he overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was the team’s defensive coordinator. Colbert, who started his collegiate career at Texas before transferring to Miami for his senior year, has also had stints with the Seahawks (2019), Dolphins (2019), Chiefs (2020) and Giants (2020). He has 93 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 PDs, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 33 career games (19 starts).”

This appears to be Colbert’s reaction to his release:

Well🤷🏾‍♂️ — ADRIAN COLBERT (@AdrianColbert27) October 26, 2021

We don’t expect the former New York Jets safety to be a free agent for very long. He has plenty of experience and should find his way onto a practice squad at some point this week.