New York Jets Reportedly Discussing Important Contract

The New York Jets didn’t have many standout players during their 4-13 players. But ahead of a key offseason, they’re getting to work on tying down one of their few stars with a new contract.

Appearing on Pardon My Take, Jets All-Pro kick returner Braxton Berrios revealed that he and the team have discussed a new contract. Berrios was the Jets’ most versatile player in 2021, leading the league in kick return average while contributing 471 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on offense.

“We’ve talked,” Berrios said, via SNY. But he made it clear that he’s not dead set on where he wants to play in 2022 – be it the Jets or another team.

“I don’t look at it as, like, ‘Oh, I want to go to this division or this conference,'” Berrios said. “That’s not where my head’s at, at least.”

1st Team All-Pro as a Kick Returner…What an incredible honor, truly don’t have the words other than Thank you to my teammates that made this possible, couldn’t have done it without you guys!! — Braxton Berrios (@HNYNUT_BERRIOS) January 14, 2022

However, Braxton Berrios also said that he likes the direction the team is heading with head coach Robert Saleh. He said he loves the coaching staff and praised them for how they communicate:

“Truly, truly, I think they’re heading in a very good direction,” Berrios said, via SNY.tv. “I love the coaching staff there. Most of ’em, they’re young, they know what they’re doing, communicate well and Saleh is a phenomenal coach.”

But the Jets have built a reputation for getting cheap with their All-Pro talents. Over the past few years the team has either traded or let go of several players who earned Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors for them.

Will Braxton Berrios sign a long-term contract with the New York Jets? Or will he be looking for a new team in just a few months?