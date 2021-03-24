Jets Announce They’ve Signed A Veteran Defensive Lineman

The New York Jets made an addition to their defensive line rotation Wednesday afternoon, signing veteran defensive end Vinny Curry.

Curry, a Neptune, New Jersey native, has played much of his career close to home. He was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles the last two seasons and from 2012-17. Curry spent the 2018 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 123 career games, Curry has compiled 194 tackles and 32.5 sacks. In his lone season as a full-time starter (2017), he helped the Eagles win the franchise’s first Super Bowl trophy.

With the Jets, Curry will provide help as a situational pass rusher and rotational defensive end. He’s one of three defensive linemen the team has signed in free agency, along with pass rusher Carl Lawson and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

In addition to strengthening its defensive line, the Jets made finding a wide receiver a priority this offseason. New York signed Corey Davis to a three-year deal last week.

Now, all that’s left is for the team to settle on what it is doing at quarterback.