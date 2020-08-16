The New York Jets are bringing in a local product to try and bolster their wide receiving corps. The team is reportedly signing Chris Hogan, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The 32-year-old Hogan is a Ramapo, N.J. native who played his college football at Monmouth University in New Jersey after playing lacrosse at Penn State. The eight-year NFL vet is best known for his work with the New England Patriots.

After four years with the Buffalo Bills (2012-15), Hogan was signed by the Patriots. He spent three years in New England, catching 107 passes for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns, helping the Pats win two Super Bowls.

During the 2016 postseason, Hogan had the second-most receptions (17) and receiving yards (332) for New England while tying for the team-lead in receiving touchdowns with two. In nine career playoff games, Hogan has caught 34 passes for 542 yards and four touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound target spent the 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in seven games while grabbing eight passes for 67 yards.

By joining the New York Jets, Hogan has officially spent time with every franchise in the AFC East. Before joining the Bills in 2012, he was cut by the Miami Dolphins late in training camp.

In New York, Hogan joins a relatively thin receiver group that includes free agent signing Breshad Perriman, 2020 draft pick Denzel Mims and skilled slot man Jamison Crowder